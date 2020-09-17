MCD worker stabbed in Delhi over cleaning issue

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An MCD worker was stabbed by a man here after an altercation broke out between the two over a cleaning issue, according to police.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in South-East Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in South-East Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

"At about 7 a.m. when the victim Sonpal was on duty, Mohd Shiraz, a resident of Azeem Dairy, attacked him with a knife after an argument over cleaning. Sonpal sustained injuries on his neck and right arm," said South-East DCP R.P. Meena.

The accused has been arrested a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station.

