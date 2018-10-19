Search

MDFA League: Akshay Solanki two good

Oct 19, 2018, 09:13 IST | Agencies

Harshal Vapilkar and Jordan Patel chipped in with a goal each to round off the tally for the former servicemen

Representational Image

Akshay Solanki's double strikes helped Indian Ex-Servicemen SC storm to a fluent 4-0 win against Friends United in a Div-II match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the St Xavier's Ground (Parel) yesterday. Harshal Vapilkar and Jordan Patel chipped in with a goal each to round off the tally for the former servicemen.

Tags

footballsports news

