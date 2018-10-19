MDFA League: Akshay Solanki two good

football

Harshal Vapilkar and Jordan Patel chipped in with a goal each to round off the tally for the former servicemen

Representational Image

Akshay Solanki's double strikes helped Indian Ex-Servicemen SC storm to a fluent 4-0 win against Friends United in a Div-II match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the St Xavier's Ground (Parel) yesterday. Harshal Vapilkar and Jordan Patel chipped in with a goal each to round off the tally for the former servicemen.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever