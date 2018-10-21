Search

MDFA: Worli SC storm to easy win

Oct 21, 2018, 07:53 IST | A Correspondent

Prathamesh Samant, Amey Sathe, Bhavesh K and Raghvan Nambirajam scored for Worli SC.

Worli Sports Club comprehensively beat Dadar XI 'B' 4-0 in a second division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League at the St Xavier's ground, Parel. Prathamesh Samant, Amey Sathe, Bhavesh K and Raghvan Nambirajam scored for Worli SC.

