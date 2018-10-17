MeToo: Bollywood's top talent manager Anirban Das Blah 'steps aside'

bollywood

mid-day impact: After this newspaper published accounts of sexual harassment narrated by four women, Anirban Das of Kwan, which manages the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, relieved of duties inside the company

Anirban Das Blah

After mid-day published the accounts of four survivors accusing KWAN founder Anirban Das Blah of sexual harassment and abuse of power in its October 16 edition, the talent manager has been asked to "step aside" from his position. The talent management company issued a statement to the effect on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement read, "In view of the article dated 16th October in mid-day, we have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities, and responsibilities of KWAN, its subsidiaries, and affiliates with immediate effect. We fully support the #MeToo movement and deprecate and condemn those who have exploited women in any form or manner."

The statement reiterated that the firm has a PoSH (Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee for redressal of grievances and complaints.

A source informs that the decision to relieve Blah of his position was taken by the board of directors. "He wasn't involved in the day-to-day working of the company since early 2018, following an internal structural change in the firm."

A Twitter user claims that Blah is currently stationed in Berlin. In its ongoing effort to bolster the #MeToo campaign, mid-day had published an exposé on Blah — while one survivor recalled how he asked her "to be part of an unnatural sex set-up", another accused him of forcing himself on her.

