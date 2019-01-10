Meat trader robbed of Rs 2.73 lakh by unidentified assailants

crime

A meat trader was robbed of Rs 2.73 lakh at gunpoint allegedly by unidentified assailants here early Wednesday, police said. Noor Kaleem, who lives in Salarpur here, was on his way along with an aide on an e-rickshaw to the Ghazipur market at around 5.30 am when the incident took place, police said.

"Kaleem and Irfan were near the Sector 78 drain when the bike-borne men stopped them midway. When the trader resisted to their moves, one of the two men pointed a gun at him. Thus, forcing him to give them the money," a police official said, citing the complaint.

"The assailants fled with the money and also took away the mobile phones of Kaleem and Irfan," he said. Later, Kaleem with the help of a passerby alerted police, which relayed the information to other police units on duty in the city but the assailants could not be caught.

Circle Officer, Noida 3rd, Shwetebh Pandey said a case has been lodged at Sector 49 police station and the matter was being investigated.

