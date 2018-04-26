Medical interns plan to go on strike to demand increase in stipend

"We have been requesting the state every year... The Assam government gives Rs 15,000, while medical interns in West Bengal get Rs 21,000



With years of pleading coming to naught, medical interns across the state are planning to hold a protest to make the government hear their demand for a raise in their monthly stipend of Rs 6,000.

"We have been requesting the state every year... The Assam government gives Rs 15,000, while medical interns in West Bengal get Rs 21,000. But the government with the highest GDP pays us peanuts," said Dr Asif Patel, secretary of Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI), Maharashtra.

ASMI has organised a silent march, which is supported by Central MARD, Indian Medical Association, Medical Students Network, and Medical Students Association of India.

Around 500 medical professionals from city will gather at JJ Hospital campus. If their demand is not met, they will go on an indefinite strike from May 3.

Years ago...

In 2012, when the first protest was organised, the government had raised the stipend from Rs 2,500 to Rs 6,000, after which there has been no increase, leaving the interns frustrated.

"In 2012, after the stipend was raised, it was promised that the amount would be increased on a yearly basis. But that hasn't happened; we have just been buried under paperwork with no fruitful outcome. So, there's no option left but to protest," said Patel. Despite repeated calls, Dr Pravin Shingare, director of DMER, wasn't available for comment.