Medium not a criterion to act, says Nirdosh actress Shilpa Kadam

Shilpa Kadam talks about her new show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop



Shilpa Kadam

"Nirdosh" actress Shilpa Kadam, who is returning to the small screen with a new serial Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, says medium is not a criterion to act. On the big screen, she played an abused wife in the Arbaaz Khan-starrer "Nirdosh". Now she will be seen as a woman police officer in Roop.

She said in an interview here: "I have never looked at the medium to be the criteria to act. It's the different characters that I get to play that excites me. "Having said that, the film was a great experience and I look forward to it again. But from where I started as a model, winning contests to doing ad films and going on to do television and a film, it has been a progression.

"I love to experiment and keep evolving as an actor. I have never planned things. I just follow my heart and go with the flow." On her role selection across different platforms and especially the upcoming show, Shilpa said: "As an actor, there are always some characters which you would like to portray on screen. And you know you will enjoy them.

"Playing a police officer was on my list. And being a police officer's daughter myself, I always wanted to do it. I was first offered the wife's role in the show but then I did not know the story or the details and I had turned it down but when I got this role, I was excited as the story is very good with a new perspective and good thought behind it."

The show will air on Colors.