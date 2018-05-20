Meenakshi Shedde: Feisty actress Savitri

This sensuous, period, feminist film, starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan, rivals Bollywood's best



Actress Keerthy Suresh as Savitri in Mahanati

Telugu cinema — specifically Baahubali 1 and 2 — knocked the daylights out of Bollywood. Now comes the ravishing Telugu-Tamil film Mahanati (Great Actress, in Telugu; Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil), directed by Nag Ashwin, a biopic on top film star Savitri garu (a Telugu honorific). This sensuous, period, feminist film, starring Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan, rivals Bollywood's best. Kommareddy Savitri (1937-1981) was a remarkable female superstar of Telugu and Tamil cinema, who acted alongside top Tamil and Telugu stars such as Sivaji Ganesan, MG Ramachandran (MGR), Gemini Ganesan and Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), often got paid more than the heroes, and even produced and directed six films in the 1960s and 1970s, some with an all-female crew, featuring these top heroes — all practically unthinkable today. Savitri acted in nearly 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, including Pelli Chesi Choodu, Devadasu, Missiamma, Maya Bazaar and Pasamalar, peaking in the 1950s and 1960s, and the films she directed include Chinnari Papalu. Her career spiralled downwards after she secretly married co-star Gemini Ganesan (then already married to Alamelu and in another relationship with Pushpavalli with whom he had Hindi film star Rekha), and his jealousy and alcoholism drove her to drink; she cut back on her career to appease him, turned alcoholic herself and went to ruin. The film has released worldwide, including in India; it is currently also showing in Mumbai with English subtitles.

Indian biopics on women film stars — including Milan Luthria's Dirty Picture on Silk Smitha with Vidya Balan (Hindi); KG George's Lekhayude Maranam: Oru Flashback (Lekha's Death: A Flashback) on actress Shobha's alleged affair with a top director (Malayalam), and Ranjith's Thirakkatha (Screenplay) on Srividya and her alleged affair with a top Tamil star (Malayalam) — are mostly tragedies. What is remarkable about Mahanati is that while it shows Savitri's courage, feistiness, stardom and generosity, it also shows her poor decisions in love, marriage and finance. She is a homebreaker and an alcoholic who also neglects her children. Yet, the film valourises her as someone who believed that life is short, and so made the best of it. In fact, the film, presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, is produced by two women, sisters Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt of Swapna Cinemas.

The film is told through Madhuravani (Samantha Akkineni), a journalist in the 80s, investigating Savitri's story with her photographer boyfriend Vijay Anthony (Vijay Deverakonda) after Savitri is found in a hospital, after being in a coma for a year. Nag Ashwin, in only his second feature after Yevade Subramanyam, shows outstanding assurance and craftsmanship. Throughout, there are scenes switching seamlessly from Savitri's real and reel life; and the period sets have been gorgeously recreated, including a 'stairway to heaven'. Keerthy Suresh carries the film with aplomb: sparkling, yet dignified, even in her despair. Top Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan sportingly plays second fiddle and charming rake. Sai Madhav Burra's screenplay packs in a lot. LA-based Spanish cinematographer Dani Sanchez-Lopez's cinematography is marvellous: ironically, he digitally shot the period parts and used super 16mm film stock for the more recent 80s. The costumes by designers Gaurang Shah, Archana Rao and stylist Indrakshi Pattanaik are exquisite, as are Shivam Rao and Kolla Avinash's sets. Mickey J Meyer's music is versatile and soulful. At 2h 57mins, the editing by veteran Venkateswara Rao Kotagiri flags a little, yet keeps you engaged till the end.

Meenakshi Shedde is South Asia Consultant to Berlin Film Festival, award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist.

