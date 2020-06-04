Meera Chopra: Threatened with gang rape and acid attack

A harmless chat session with her fans on Twitter, on Tuesday, snowballed into cyber bullying for Section 375 actor Meera Chopra. The actor had little idea that she would be at the receiving end of rape threats for stating that she was not a fan of Telugu star NT Rama Rao Jr, popularly known as Jr NTR.

It started innocuously when Chopra named Mahesh Babu on being asked about her favourite actor from the South film industry. Following her response, a user asked her if she liked Jr NTR. "I said I don't know him, and I'm not a fan. As soon as I said that, I was bombarded with abuses, murder and rape threats. I didn't know it was a crime to not be somebody's fan," she recounts.



Jr NTR

With her timeline being flooded with abusive tweets since then, the actor — cousin to Priyanka Chopra Jonas — urged Twitter to take stringent action against the cyber bullies. She also filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW), which took cognizance of the situation. Refusing to take things lying down, the actor further wrote to Jr NTR on Twitter, hoping he will request his fan clubs to refrain from such appalling behaviour.

"I have tagged Jr NTR on the abusive tweets where I have been called a wh**e, adult star and threatened with gang rape and acid attack. His fans also wished that my parents die of COVID-19. I hope he asks his fans to refrain from such cyber bullying. It also reflects the state of women in our society — how is any woman to feel safe when people are openly threatening her? This misogynistic behaviour needs to be called out. I asked Twitter to suspend the accounts, but no action has been taken so far."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news