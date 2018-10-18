Meerut police probing into 'rape' of girl by her brother: Cops

crime

He said as per the victim's complaint, her two brother had been raping her for the last five years. They had also been beating her up for protesting against her rape and threatening to kill her mother, the police said

The Meerut police is probing into an allegation of repeated gang rape of a 15-year-old girl by her two brothers, who are on the run, an official said Wednesday.

Meerut City Superintendent of Police Ran Vijay Singh said the police are probing into the incident on the basis of a compliant lodged by the victim, a resident of Civil Lines police station area.

