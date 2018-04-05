Meet chef Gordon Ramsay's lookalike - Tottenham's Steffen Iversen

The similarity was pointed out on Twitter where Iversen is described as looking "like a Gordon Ramsay super fan who has had surgery to look more like his idol"



Iversen's picture on Twitter

If one takes a closer look at the pictures going viral on social media of former Tottenham striker Steffen Iversen, 41, he bears more than a passing resemblance to celebrated British chef, restaurateur, and television personality Gordon Ramsay, 51.



Chef Gordon Ramsay

The similarity was pointed out on Twitter where Iversen is described as looking "like a Gordon Ramsay super fan who has had surgery to look more like his idol", reported The Sun. Iversen spent seven years at Tottenham from 1996 to 2003, winning the League Cup in 1999.

