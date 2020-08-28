Meet Dhiren Lund aka D-Rain who is effortlessly DJing his way to success

Dhiren Lund, popularly known as D-Rain is a Pune based Disco Jockey who started his journey to be a DJ right after schooling. Today, after an experience of six long years, D-Rain is touted as one of the youngest and finest turntablists in India, whose passion and love for music kept him hit the ground running and paved his way to success.

It all started with Dhiren aka D-Rain's brother pushing him to pursue a professional course owing to his good music skills. After completing his two months of professional training, D-Rain begins to intern as a DJ for practical experience. His journey from an intern to a well-established DJ has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

Over the years, D-Rain has played at Goa Sunburn, Asia’s largest music festival, Sunburn Holi at Pune with one of the best international DJ, Vini Vici, also have opened sets for Guru Randhawa, Nucleya and Gurbax concert. Recently, D-Rain made an achievement as he got 14th rank in Delhites DJ awards.

Talking about his journey, Dhiren aka D-Rain says, "Well to talk about my journey, it has been a graceful ride till now. Lots and lots of hard work and dedication are what that has made it possible to reach here. Long story short, it is all about the effort which you give trying to make it at the level where you want to be".

He further adds, "Honestly, I am still nowhere near where I want to be actually. So every day I do make sure that I try out new things, keep learning, and be consistent with it. Music keeps me motivated and going, I guess that’s all one needs".

