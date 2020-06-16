Meet Karina Torres - The Epitome Of Beauty With Brains

On April 28, 1991, in the city of Kharkiv, Mr and Mrs Zhironkina rejoiced as they celebrated the birth of their daughter; the future Ms Ukraine. Since childhood, Karina Torres née Zhironkina aspired to be a fashion model. She recalls donning her mother's clothes and cat-walking her way to the living room whenever she would get the chance.

She was only 13-years-old when she signed her first contract as a professional model. The shoot had to take place in Bangkok, Thailand so naturally, her parents displayed reluctance. However, they did not let their parental concerns hinder their daughter's pursuit of dreams. After assuring her safety, they allowed her to accept the invite to work on that project. And with that, Karina's professional career blossomed. She attained new heights of success with every passing day, eventually becoming Ms Ukraine 2012. She became the nation's sweetheart and represented Ukraine in Miss World Competition the same year.

The beauty pageant catapulted Karina to the skies of success and she modelled for various local and international brands as well as agencies. Next, she decided to test her grit by signing up for a fitness competition. She trained 2 times a day, 7 days a week for 3 months and was required to consume only boiled meat (without salt, spices or oil), cucumbers and lettuce. Three days preceding the competition, she was asked to refuse water and the day leading to the event, she had to take diuretics - medical drugs that make you urinate frequently so that the water is drawn out of the body. After this gruelling experience, Karina realised she should invest her time in something that is more productive and does not take a toll on her mental well-being.

As she navigated her life devoting it to her family and took up the role of a mother, she yearned to tether her work with her children, hence she founded TV Channels: NIKI Kids and NIKI Junior respectively, establishing herself as an entrepreneur and adding another feather to her cap.

By defying of all the odds, Karina Torres represents an empowered woman who has taken the leash of her destiny in her own hands. She's an inspiration to everyone around her and has proved that if one has set their mind firmly to achieve something, no force on earth can stop them from attaining it.

