Meet Lorna Florence, Rising Adidas Clad Model

Meet Lorna Florence, a personal trainer, fitness model, and Instagram influencer based in London. Her journey in the fitness industry started out personally - which aided her in building up a different perspective on life and allowed her to appreciate her mind and body! As a staunch believer in how everything happens for a reason, Lorna knew she had to spread this message and make use of these skills that she had acquired on her own journey.

The personal training clientele that Lorna has built up over time allows her to travel to many countries, like Dubai, Ibiza, Greece, and the South of France. It has also widened her exposure in the fashion industry, allowing her to team up with various brands and production companies to collaborate with different brands and create more artistic, cinematic films rather than generic running advertisements. It is also no surprise that Lorna’s career in the fashion industry is taking off - considering her shoots and- brand deals with major athleisure brands like Adidas, Varley, Oysho, and Reebok.

On the secret behind her success, Lorna credits her upbringing in London - which exposed her to a wide array of social circles and allowed her to build upon her connection building skills. She believes that it is very important to make the most out of every situation, and seize every opportunity that comes your way! Lorna admits that all her work requires her to build personal connections with her clients in order to motivate them, and to maintain their interest in how she trains them - she explains the method to achieving this: getting to know your client on a personal level, knowing why they are training, what their goals are, what their shortcomings are and most importantly, their lifestyle. After finding out all of these things she lays out a detailed plan and they get to work!

