Meet Pawan Gupta, the young athletic talent who won multiple Wushu Championships

The prowess with which Gupta performs shows his true love and passion for the Chinese martial arts. Having a liking or a keen interest in a certain field is one thing and having a passion for doing the same is a different thing altogether. This passion is something which is not found in each and every person around as it requires immense hard work and determination to excel in the area of interest. However, long have we known stories about sportspeople and athletes who have shown not only the keen interest but also the required madness and passion for their respective sport. One such truly crazy, but totally in love with Wushu, the Chinese martial arts is the young athlete from New Delhi named Pawan Gupta.

Many things can attract a youngster right from him growing days, but the case with Gupta was something else. He saw himself highly influenced by the world of martial arts and always felt that he has it in him to make a name in the sporting and martial arts world. This took Gupta on a very special journey of his life, from where this talented young man transformed himself completely into a talented young athlete, who never gives up in any of the games and believes in giving his best always because that is what he has learnt from his trainers.

No matter the times he did not win a game, Gupta has always strived to put in more than his 100% in coming up stronger for the next game and that is how he has earned great recognition and respect all over the world. This man waits for nothing and keeps working upon himself to be the person who can become better each day at his game and work towards becoming an inspiration all over the globe, especially to all the youngsters out there who need that little push at excelling at their careers.

Everything began for Gupta from the year 2009 and since then, he has never looked back. Starting from the same year, he began earning certificates and medals as a powerful Wushu athlete who went on to earn many Wushu Championships throughout his career so far. Gupta has made India proud by becoming national champion many times, which includes Junior as well as Senior National Championships. Besides this, Gupta has also been 4X Kickboxing national champion.

