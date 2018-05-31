Meet Pro Kabaddi Leagues' new crorepatis

Haryana Steelers snap raider Monu Goyat for whopping Rs 1.51 crore, while Telugu Tigans retain Rahul Chaudhari for Rs 1.29 cr at kabaddi player auction



Monu Goyat and Deepak Hooda

On a day which saw the making and breaking of records at the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players' auction, five Indians and one foreign player entered the Rs 1 crore club with raider Monu Goyat being the most expensive after being snapped up by Haryana Steelers for a whopping Rs 1.51 crore. Earlier, Deepak Niwas Hooda became the first player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark as Jaipur Pink Panthers paid a astounding sum of R1.15 crore to bag his services for the league's sixth edition.

Nitin Tomar also followed Deepak to edge past the 1-crore mark as Puneri Paltans pocketed him for Rs 1.15 crore. In the final moments of the first day auctions, UP Yoddhas spent Rs 1.11 crore to retain Rishank Devadiga.

Delhi tried their best to sign star raider Rahul Chaudhary after making a Rs 1.29 crore bid, but the Telugu Titans excercised the Final Bid Match (FBM) at the right time to retain the 24-year-old. However, former India captain Anup Kumar suffered a fall from grace as he commanded a mere Rs 30 lakh. Anup, who led India to a record third World Cup title in 2016, will represent the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season. He had commanded a price of Rs 56.65 lakh last season, while being retained for the fifth consecutive time by the U Mumba franchise.

However, he was not retained this season following a run of poor form. Earlier, Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali became the first to breach the Rs 1 crore mark in PKL history. The Iranian was pocketed by U Mumba for a whopping Rs 1 crore. Having a base price of R30 lakh, he stirred a neck to neck fight between Jaipur and the Mumbai franchises before the later sealed the deal.

