Meet producer Paresh Oza who is presenting a short film called A transistor

Paresh Oza's short film is in the pipeline titled A transistor. The first look poster of the film has been launched and it looks intriguing. The poster features a cycle along with carrier, a small pavement, short radio and cricket bat and a ball next to the closed door poster promise an interesting tale. Interestingly, the concept poster that was released earlier also garnered the attention of the film buffs in a big way.

From the posters released so far, it is evident that the film will have shades of memories. While Durgesh and Ravi are the directors of the film, the director of photography is Bhageshree Kandare, music is given by Saurabh Bhalerao, the art director is Rajesh Supare, and currently, this is under post-production and will be released in early 2020 under the banner of ND9 Studio.

Talking about Transistor it's a small family story. Which is circulating in film festivals all over the world and will release in early 2020. Also after this now I'm looking for big opportunity some good script so I can produce feature movies as well started with short films Transistor the reason which strikes me was the storyline. This story came to me last year and after hearing the script I didn't gave any second thought and said yes to it. I feel now it's time to turn my dream into a passion.

Paresh Oza is a challenging individual and his determination towards life goals helped him to go into a film industry known as Bollywood where he is going to produce a film on a dark character and started making sense of how to showcase as a brat youngster and got his hands on this field at a youthful age.

After a specific period, he got into some type of reality check and digital access was a plus point for him to cross-check and exchange ideas with a survey in December 2017 where he started asking people online what kind of story usually attracts them.

In the wake of achieving success, his luck took a change where his buddies transformed into enemies as his companions ended up being dishonest and started to raise false scripting against him. To be a part of his fortune, his family always helped him and trust him who became a supporter and backbone in his journey. At this specific point of life, he was totally broken, with no friends and everything became hopeless in front of his eyes he needs someone with whom he can talk and share his thoughts but none of his friends turned helpful.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever