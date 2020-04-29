Meet Radha, Adah Sharma's stuffed toy which has 35 thousand followers

Adah Sharma's stuffed toy cat, Radha, has a life of its own. After hanging out with the Commando 3 actor and getting papped, it has now bagged a role in the short film, Tindey, starring Sharma. Seemaa Desai's film is about love in the time of online dating apps. Radha's name features in the credits as well. The feline has a short, sweet role in the film, also starring Ashwini Kalsekar and Rajesh Sharma.

Infact, the 1920 actress has created a Instagram page of her stuffed cat which already has over 35,000 followers. She announced the debut of her toy with a picture along with Tindey director Seemaa Desai. Have you watched my debut film yet ? It's called TINDEY ! on youtube ! Go watch it now if you haven't yet. Thank you my amazing director Seema for launching me (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Here's another video posted by "Radha" in which we can see the two engaging in a fun banter.

Adah Sharma also leaves no bounds to share pictures and videos of her toy. Recently, she hosted a "singing" session with Radha and posted a video about it on Instagram.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with the horror film 1920. She was then seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, and "Bypass Road", and will next be seen in "Man To Man". The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

