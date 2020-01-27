Meet Ravie Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's toddler, on his first birthday, as she shares his first glimpse!

We had waited for a year to catch the first glimpse of Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie Kapoor and finally, on the occasion of his first birthday, which was celebrated on January 26, Ekta made sure the audience gets to see the first look of her son. Ekta posted a super cute video on her social media with the pictures of her friends and family and we totally love it all!

Ekta took tp her social media and shared, "JAI MATA DI Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing' mental hood' had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know ðÂ¤©ðÂ¤©ðÂ¤©...happpie bday ravioli." (sic)

Have a look at the adorable video right here:

The video begins with the iconic shot of Ravie's grandfather Jeetendra singing Baar Baar Din Yeh Gaaye from his film, Farz, along with the many visuals of Ravie with friends and family. Everything about the video is adorable. The birthday celebrations were held in the town in the presence of the who's who of Bollywood.

There was another video that showed us a glimpse of the madness of the birthday bash and Kapoor thanked everyone for the wishes in advance, take a look:

This was actually a double celebration as Kapoor was also awarded with the fourth-highest civilian honour of India, the Padma Shri on January 25.

Ekta Kapoor has helped to showcase more than 100 characters in Indian Television. Charting a path with unconventional stories from the distance pockets of the nation, her contributions have been very significant in the field of arts and entertainment. Ekta Kapoor has also made it a point to help and change the portrayals of women in society through her work with content-driven cinematic projects.

