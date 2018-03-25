Meet the Boss Anil Kapoor as Shamsher from Race 3

Salman Khan took to Twitter to unveil the poster of Anil Kapoor without whom the Race 3 family is incomplete



Anil Kapoor in the poster from Race 3

After unveiling the character posters of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala, here's the poster of the oldest player of the Race Anil Kapoor aka Shamsher. Salman Khan took to Twitter to unveil the poster of Anil Kapoor without whom the Race 3 family is incomplete. The actor said, "Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @AnilKapoor @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial".

Director Remo D'Souza shared the poster saying, "The boss of all races. @Anilkapoor #Race3ThisEid #Race3".

Anil Kapoor is the only actor to be a part of all the instalments of the Race franchise. The actor will be seen in an all new avatar in the third part as the poster reveals. Race 3 will be taking the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch highers and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

There has been immense anticipation ever since the third instalment has been announced, the entry of Salman Khan has further elevated the excitement of the audience. It will be a treat for the audience to witness Salman Khan in an action avatar post the success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Shooting for the action sequences has already begun in Abu Dhabi wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the Race. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates