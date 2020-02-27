Meet the latest actor all set to play freedom fighter Bhagat Singh- Ankur Rathee

Remember Ankur Rathee, who played Arjun Nair, on the web series Four More Shots Please? While he awaits the release of his next Bollywood outing, the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, the actor will be seen as Bhagat Singh in Kavi Raz's Sarabha: Cry for Freedom. The film is based on the life of Kartar Singh Sarabha of the Ghadar party who was part of the Indian independence movement. Rathee has done a look test and we cannot help but see a striking resemblance to Bhagat Singh.

Talking about Thappad first, the film is receiving rave reviews from critics and is all set to open in the cinemas tomorrow on February 28. It seems after Mulk and Article 15, Anubhav Sinha is all set for another discomforting and jolting film that’s both rousing and relevant.

And now, coming to Sarabha, this is another telling of the story of Bhagat Singh, one of the youngest freedom fighters India had. There have been a lot of films made on his life, and actors like Manoj Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Siddharth, and Bobby Deol have played the iconic figure. Will Ankur be able to do justice to such a fascinating role?

