Meet the unsung expat heroes helping Indians reach home

They are a bunch of Mumbaikars and Punekars who settled in Dubai a few decades ago and have come together to do everything in their power to repatriate the unfortunate ones who lost jobs, houses, and have expired visas. mid-day speaks to the good Samaritans of the United Konkan Community and business tycoons who have become lifesavers for Indians stuck in the UAE.

Sabina Junaid Shaikh, 44, who hails from Andheri and is settled in Dubai for 16 years, is a well-known name among the Konkani-speaking communities in Dubai and UAE.

"Over 90,000 people from Kokan are expats in UAE's various Emirates. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown left more than 1,000 Kokanis stranded here. Everyone was waiting to be accommodated on a Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight but there were some restrictions on coming to Mumbai airport. After waiting for almost three months, people started losing hope," Shaikh said.



Sabina Shaikh with United Konkan Community members

"Some had come looking for a job and their Visas expired. Others were visiting relatives. Many had lost their jobs. A few needed medical attention, including pregnant women," said Dilawar Dalwai, another member of the group.

Member Khalid Mukadam said, "Dubai's government allowed those with expired Visas to stay till August 10 without levying a penalty. Everyone is trying to help. We sponsored flight tickets for some who did not have money left."

Giving the example of Abhijeet Shinde, who's experience was reported by mid-day on July 17, Shaikh said, "It was a distress call that Khalid bhai received. We were also concerned about his safety. So we decided to help him stay in a hotel, paid for by Khalid bhai."

Mukadam added, "The situation is slowly coming back to normal in Dubai but those who are fired will be left in the lurch as their Visas will be terminated. The pandemic has adversely affected the hospitality and tourism industry."

"We are happy we could help people of Maharashtra and Mumbai. There are many more who still need help and hopefully, as flights resume, they will return home," Dalwai said.

Good networking helped

Rahul Tulpule, founder and CEO, Covenant Tel Group and vice-president Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) helped many distressed and sick Mumbaikars and Punekars return. He worked closely with the Maharashtra Mandal Dubai and other community groups for repatriation.

Businessman and good Samaritan Rahul Tulpule

Tulpule said, "There were 8,000 people from Mumbai and 2,000 from Pune. It was difficult to decide whom to send first. Pregnant women, sick and elderly people, etc were shortlisted. A few seats were kept open for emergencies."

Tulpule helped arrange two charter flights with 181 passengers in each in mid-June. He was in touch with the DGCA, civil aviation ministry, the Indian consulate, among others. "After those flights, I decided to help the United Konkan Community and the Al Adil Group. With 181-200 passengers in each of the five charter flights, we have sent home over 1,000 people," he said.

He regrets not being able to help more people. "Many passengers from other states started calling for help but it was practically not possible to coordinate at the ground level," Tulpule said.

Bizman sponsors tickets

Dr Dhananjay Dhatar, 56, chairman and managing director Al Adil Trading LLC, is a business tycoon from Dubai originally from Akol. He is based in Dubai for 36 years. He sponsored air tickets for many stranded people from Maharashtra and the rest of India.

Dhatar said, "Flights from Dubai to Mumbai started only recently. That is why 65,000 Indians from Maharashtra including workers, students, tourists etc. are still stranded. Of these, penniless workers who lost their jobs are suffering more."

"Our company decided to sponsor the travel and medical tests of countless workers who lost their jobs. Some of them had to take shelter in public parks," he said.

Passengers speak

Kishore Shetty, 36, who hails from Mangalore got help from Tulpule after his mother died. After receiving the news of his mother's death, Shetty phoned Tulpule just six hours before the departure time. "I could sense his urgency so I asked him to rush to the airport immediately," Tulpule said.



The returning Indians inside the special charter plane

Shetty told mid-day in a voice clip, "On June 12, my mother was in the hospital, recovering from a heart attack. She was to be discharged soon but suddenly I was informed of her death. Rahul Tulpule not only arranged for a ticket but even sponsored it for me. I will never forget him and his help."

Rahat Shaikh, 23, (name changed), a pregnant woman from Kalwa, visited Abu Dhabi to meet her husband on January 25. Her Visa was valid for 100 days but due to the pandemic, she had to extend her stay. "My husband did not have medical insurance and any medical treatment without insurance is very expensive in Abu Dhabi. So I had to return to India. I am due in December," the woman said.

She praised United Konkan Community's Sabina Khot as her charter air ticket was in the waitlist and she was already worried due to several cancellations. "Sabina helped get my ticket confirmed and got me a seat on the flight," Rahat said.

