Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding: Priyanka Chopra goes for a dress rehearsal

Priyanka Chopra's recent visit to London has yet again fuelled rumours that she will be one of the bridesmaids at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding next month. It is said that PeeCee made a stopover for the fittings. The former Suits actor and Priyanka are buddies and used to often hang out together.

Recently, Priyanka has penned a profile for Markle, who features in the Time 100 Influential People of 2018 list. "Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realised just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes - obvious in her actions - will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness. This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people. Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after," Priyanka Chopra wrote.

