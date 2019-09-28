Meghan Markle pays tribute to murdered college student in South Africa

As Prince Harry continues to complete his impending work in Angola, Meghan Markle who is in South Africa with her son Archie visited a memorial to pay tribute to a murdered college student. The Duchess of Susses, who has remained in the area made a private visit to the Cape Town memorial of Uyinene Mrwetyana, to pay tribute to the 19-year-old student of the University of Cape Town who was raped and murdered, allegedly by a post office worker, reported People.

The student went missing in late August and her death was confirmed in September. "Having closely followed the tragic story, it was a personal gesture [Meghan] wanted to make," her spokesperson confirmed with the outlet.

Meghan visited the memorial at the Clareinch Post Office, where Mrwetyana died. The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex paid tribute by leaving a handwritten message which read: "Harry & Meghan 26th September 2019." In addition, she wrote, "We stand together in this situation."

