Mehr Dhupia Bedi to be shielded from the paparazzi

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't," says Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are not keen that their daughter Mehr's pictures be flashed everywhere. They want her to have a normal childhood. "It is difficult to understand the pap culture today where babies' pictures are seen every day.

Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's photos don't come anywhere. If you don't want your child's picture to come out, they won't," says Neha. Wonder what Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have to tell her? Talking about her little princess in her life, Neha Dhupia said in an interview: "Eat, sh**, sleep. Repeat. That's her routine."

The new mommy explains that it was her child's uncomplicated routine that helped her return to the set eight days after delivery. While it was feasible for Dhupia to honour her brand endorsement commitments, social media users were quick to troll her for 'not dedicating enough time to the baby'.

Insisting that she didn't feel the need for a maternity break, she reasons, "People need to know there's no bad mom, and no bad way of bringing up your child. The one who goes to work is as much a supermom as the one who stays at home and nurses her little one. People's opinions are irrelevant. I remember doing my first shoot at home. I ensured the crew was quiet, and I kept an eye on the watch to make sure I was done with the shoot before she wakes up."

