Melbourne Test: Full marks to Ajinkya Rahane

India deserve all the accolades coming their way for the excellent manner in which they have levelled the series at 1-1, barely a week after their debacle in Adelaide. This would have to count among the great Test victories, and will be spoken of many years from now. Full marks to Ajinkya Rahane and his team for bouncing back so magnificently.

Tim Paine took the right call to bat first, even though the temptation to put the Indians in would have been there. Every Test is a new script and Paine was right in putting his men in.

Full marks to Rahane for inspiring his team to bowl and field in a way that kept Australia under the pump.

Australia's batting woes

The Melbourne Test reinforces the problems that Australia have been having against India in their recent encounters. The hosts have crossed 300 only once in the last series as well as the first two Tests against India.

All eyes were on the Indian batting and to the credit of the selectors, they had the courage to make changes, changes that implied that they did not get things right in the first Test. They took some bold calls and each one worked well.

Very often, when a leader or crucial player leaves, the entire team become aware of the need to pull together and ensure that they do their bit in the changed scenario.

Whether it was Jasprit Bumrah advising debutant Mohammed Siraj or R Ashwin from mid-on egging on the bowlers, Rahane and his men were animated and visibly involved when they fielded.

No ego with Rahane

Shortly after India's win, I called home to discuss the match with my son who said Rahane looked like a guy one would want to embrace warmly because he was so devoid of ego and aggression and ready to deflect praise and credit.

He has always been a quiet, likeable and self-assured kind of guy, and his batting in this Test exuded confidence and good choices. He always seemed to have a well-thought-out plan both at the crease and when he was leading his team.

Gameplan

