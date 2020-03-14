Memory matters

Workshop

Have you ever gone through the feeling of poring over your notes the night before an exam, only to wake up the next morning to find out that you have forgotten everything? Or have you walked into a room to look for something, and realised that you have forgotten what you were there to find in the first place?

Your not the only one if you have, because forgetfulness is a common human trait. But if you don't want your child to follow in your footsteps, enrol them for a course that's aimed at boosting their memory. Bright Sparks Academy, the organisers, promise to build confidence during exams, help your child memorise anything in just a minute, and remove past and painful memories.

Free

On March 22, 10 am

At Bright Sparks Academy, Highland Park, Bhandup West.

Call 9594463367

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates