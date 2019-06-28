Mental Hai Kya's title to be changed, confirms Kangana Ranaut

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut officially revealed that the title of Mental Hai Kya will be changed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objection towards it and called it "too harsh"

Kangana Ranaut (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Kangana Ranaut and Jeetendra visited CBFC's office on Thursday for Mental Hai Kya. The actor, known for the dedication towards her art, truly took efforts to get the movie a smooth clearance. Her spokesperson said, "She wants a seamless release. And, she's not one of those to sit and watch from the sidelines. Kangana takes full responsibility of all of her cinematic projects and this also goes to show, how much heart and soul she puts into them."

In the meeting, the jury cleared the film with minor changes, almost no cuts, but the name will be changed and information will be released by the production house very soon. The film was also given the U/A certificate.

Kangana Ranaut officially revealed that the title of Mental Hai Kya will be changed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objection towards it and called it "too harsh". "There will be a mild, small change in the title of the film. Because they find it a bit too harsh. And we are more than happy to do that. Other than that there are absolutely no cuts. They were rather thrilled to see the film," Kangana told reporters.

Members of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) had written a letter to the CBFC seeking a change in the title of Mental Hai Kya stating they find it derogatory and demeaning to the mentally ill people.

The makers denied that the film discriminates against people battling mental health issues and in fact, encourages the audience to embrace their individuality.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently defended the film's title, saying it doesn't intend to offend or disregard anyone's sentiments. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, is scheduled to be released on July 26.

