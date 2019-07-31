Dr Harish Shetty: Depression is very cunning, it comes in many disguises

health-fitness

Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha committed suicide by jumping off into the Netravati river in Karnataka. His body was found by some fishermen after 36 hours of intense research. Siddhartha had been missing since Monday which sparked speculations of him attempting suicide. VG Siddhartha was also the son-in-law of the former Karnataka chief minister and Maharashtra Governor S M Krishna.

What draws the attention towards mental health and mental well-being was the letter he wrote on July 27 to the board and employees of Cafe Coffee Day. In the letter, he addressed his financial troubles and spoke about the income-tax department security he faced in 2017. He sought an apology from the people who put their trust in him and said that despite his best efforts, he could not create a profitable business model. His letter read, "After 37 years, with a strong commitment to hard work, having directly created 30,000 jobs in our companies and their subsidiaries, as well as another 20,000 jobs in technology companies where I have been a large shareholder since its founding. I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts. I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me."

He also mentioned that there was tremendous pressure from one of the private equity partners. The letter brought into notice how mental well-being plays an important role in a person's life. We spoke with Dr Harish Shetty, a renowned psychiatrist in Mumbai, on mental depression and how to cope with stress.

How does one recognise by themselves that they are undergoing some sort of stress/ mental issues?

The first thing is when their interest goes down or when they don't feel good in the morning and their concentration is less. The second thing is when they feel that they are excessively tired all the time, these are very early signs. Thirdly, fluctuation of appetite and sleep. Fourthly, if they feel guilty all the time, if they feel that they are responsible for all the malignancies happening around then, then they feel hopeless, worthless, useless. That is the time when they should rush for help because it is not them. Depression is very cunning, it comes in many disguises.

How can one identify if another individual is undergoing mental stress?

If you see somebody who is sleeping excessively or sleeping for a lesser time, somebody who is irritable may require help. He may say things like, "I want to run away" or "I want to go to God". Another sign is if someone urgently prepares a will or loses weight. Another symptom could be missing appointments, dresses shabbily and stops praying to God.

What are the triggers?

If you look at figures of the National Crime Research Bureau(NCRB) which shows why people commit suicide. Financial loss is an important trigger. Family issues, issues with loved ones, failure in exams, loss of shame are the commonest triggers. Loss of shame is one of the most important causes of suicide. Being aloof and ashamed is a suicide cocktail. At this point, asking for help is extremely important. More so, sudden death of a loved one, sudden loss in the share market and bullying and bombardment by financial institutions are instant triggers. But even then, if one is ashamed and guilty, then it is bad. But if one can boldly say that he/she is in debt and will pay the other person when he is able to. This is what we teach all businessmen. Payable when able. Moreover, the acceptance of your situation is extremely important.

How can companies ensure the mental well being of their employees at a workplace?

Right from the MD to the sweeper, evaluation every three months is extremely important. If companies can have annual health sector which is mandatory, add mental health also to the kitty. Secondly, allowing people to talk about their mind openly, without shame and asking for help are the two software we need to really put into.

He continued saying, supporting people mentally is as important as allowing them to speak their mind. Access to mental health care is like a few companies have anonymous helplines which are not supposed to give any information to the companies. Right from the MD to the employees are free to talk to those helplines.

Do you think in most cases, men undergo more mental stress than women?

Both undergo the same amount of stress but while men don't talk about it, women do. However, suicides among men are more. Men have a macho image and the idea that one should not lose their respect and it is that idea which is a cause of agony. Shame and disconnection is a suicide cocktail. Being ashamed and not taking help is a suicide cocktail.

What are the steps that one can take to avoid mental stress in everyday life?

Firstly, exercise and yoga. Exercise is an anti-depressant. Secondly, proper sleep habits and emotional well being. Emotional well being refers to sharing things with somebody on a day-to-day basis. Fourthly, appraisal of your mood on a very regular basis and fifthly, being open to cry are a few steps that one can take.

