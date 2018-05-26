Mental illness doesn't mean you can't be in a relationship: Pete Davidson

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has slammed trolls who suggested his mental illness means he shouldn't date singer Ariana Grande



Ariana Grande

Actor-comedian Pete Davidson has slammed trolls who suggested his mental illness means he shouldn't date singer Ariana Grande. The 24-year-old has addressed misconceptions that have risen since news broke that he was dating Grande following her breakup from rapper Mac Miller. Davidson shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story on Thursday night defending his borderline personality disorder (BPD) diagnosis and his relationship with the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, reports people.com.



"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you. But I been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true," Davidson wrote. "Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship."



"It also doesn't mean that person makes the relationship toxic. Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them. And I encourage those who struggle to seek help as well it has changed my life for the better.



"I just think it's f***ing up to stigmatise people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things," he added.



He said he is simply writing the message because he wants everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill. "Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That's all. Love to everyone," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever