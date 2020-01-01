Mentalhood, Tandav, The Family Man 2, Breathe 2: Small screen, big ideas

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mentalhood

Cast: Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul,

Sanjay Suri

Streaming on: ALTBalaji, Zee5

The long-in-the-making series has been pushed several times. But if things go as per plan this time around, Karisma Kapoor will make her digital debut this year with the Ekta Kapoor offering. The Karishma Kohli-directed venture showcases the topsy-turvy ride that is motherhood. Through the lens of five women, the series depicts how mothers manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children.

Mirzapur 2

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The second instalment of the gangster drama is expected to drop in April. The story has new players battling for power in a world of drugs, guns and lawlessness. If the teaser, which has the much-feared Kaleen Bhaiya say, "Jo aaya hai woh jayega bhi bas marzi hamaari hogi" is any indication, get set for a round of thrills.

Class of 83

Cast: Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran, Priyanshu Chatterjee

Streaming on: Netflix

Bobby Deol makes his digital debut with the Red Chillies production. The series narrates the plight of a policeman-turned- police instructor, whose students try to comprehend the complexities of honour, ethics and devotion towards their nation.

Tandav

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Purab Kohli, Kritika Kamra, Dino Morea

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

After he struck gold with Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan ups the ante with his next digital outing. The actor plays a politician aspiring to be the prime minister in the political thriller, which marks the digital debut of Bharat (2019) director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is written by Article 15 co-writer Gaurav Solanki.

The Family Man 2

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The first edition, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, was the surprise package of the year. With his act of the bumbling, forgetful husband who is a sharp undercover agent, Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari showed again that he is one of the most underrated actors of the industry. High on the success of the first edition, the team has begun shooting for the next.

Betaal

Cast: Aahana Kumra, Vineet Singh

Streaming on: Netflix

The tepid response to his production Bard Of Blood hasn't deterred Shah Rukh Khan. His next digital offering is the horror series, which is set in a secluded village that serves as the battleground between British Indian Army officer Betaal, his brigade of zombie redcoats, and the Indian police.

Breathe 2

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

R Madhavan and Amit Sadh teamed up for the first edition of the crime thriller that won praise from all quarters. It is evident that the makers have ambitious plans for their next instalment — after all, it will be fronted by Abhishek Bachchan, who is ready to explore the digital world. Couple that with the talented Nithya Menen, and you've got a powerful cast.

Forgotten Army

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

The recently dropped teaser became a talking point, with people raving about Sunny Kaushal's performance. Directed by Kabir Khan, it narrates the story of India's freedom struggle in a 10-episode series. It is based on true events about the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Kehne Ko Humsafar 3

Cast: Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Kohli, Mona Singh

Streaming on: ALTBalaji, Zee5

The second season of the romantic drama ended with Ana (Mona Singh) walking out of Rohit's (Ronit Roy) life on learning that he had an intimate night with ex-wife Poonam (Gurdip Kohli). Will the pair, who loved each other intensely and fought against all odds to be together, find their way back despite the indiscretion?

Tune in to the tube

Savdhaan India

On: Star Bharat

The crime-based show, that was hosted by Sushant Singh so far, is set for a revamp with a new anchor. This time, the stories will focus not on the perpetrators but on the law-enforcers. Each episode will recreate the incident from the perspective of the police. Small screen hotties Rajeev Khandelwal and Zain Imam have been approached to play the cops.

India's Best Dancer

On: Sony TV

Joining the string of Indian dance reality shows this year is India's Best Dancer. Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur feature as judges on the show that is slated to go on air in February. Besides the judges, the series will have 12 mentors who will guide and nurture the contestants.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

On: Zee TV

With the New Year comes the much-loved music reality show in a new avatar. Buzz is, the series has been revamped for the new season. Come February, keep your eyes peeled for the next singing wonder.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

On: Colors

Another adrenaline-pumping season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will replace Bigg Boss in February. Host Rohit Shetty took participants Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna, and Malishka Mendonsa, among others, to Bulgaria to test their strength.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates