Mentally challenged man held for trespassing at Mumbai airport

Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 09:05 IST | Faizan Khan

The pilot of the flight noticed the man - who had widened his arms on runway number 27 to stop the flight - and switched off engine to alert ATC staff members

Screengrab of the video of the man who scaled the fencing wall of the airport on Thursday afternoon to walk up to a Bangalore-bound flight

A security lapse at the Mumbai airport had a 27-year-old mentally-challenged man scaling the fencing wall of the airport on Thursday afternoon to walk up to a Bangalore-bound flight. The Sion resident tried to stop the flight from taking off.

The pilot of the flight noticed the man — who had widened his arms on runway number 27 to stop the flight — and switched off engine to alert ATC staff members. CISF personnel rushed to the spot and nabbed the man. "He suffers from a mental disorder and has been arrested under relevant sections," said a CISF officer. The man was handed over to the airport police by CISF.

Sources said there are a few porous boundary walls fencing the airport that often go unchecked by the paramilitary forces. "We are inquiring about the incident as to how he entered the airport premises," an officer of the airport police told mid-day.

Tags

mumbai airportmumbai crime news

