Mera Wala Weekend: What the famous are up to Guruvar to Ravivar

A seriously funny situation

Indie music mainstay Sidd Coutto has had his practice routine disrupted due to the lockdown. But he's occupying his time listening to his favourite bands and watching the news.

LISTEN: I have been listening to a lot of this band called The Map Room. They are from New Zealand, and very few people know about them. I met them at a festival in Pune where they played, and later searched for their music and found some new stuff. I highly recommend them especially since, like I said, not too many people have heard them. I'll also listen to Stevie Ray Vaughn, because I love him. He is my favourite guitar player, at least when it comes to the blues.



Coutto has been listening to the band The Map Room

WATCH: I will watch The Mandalorian, which is a new show on Baby Yoda from Star Wars. I am a fan of the franchise, though not a crazy one. I will also be watching a lot of news shows — not on TV, but on YouTube — to stay abreast.

PRACTISE: I have been practising at home instead of on my terrace since too many people have been going up there. Since I have been watching so much news, I am feeling too serious and heavy to actually compose new music. To conquer that, I started writing funny songs. But this is not

a funny time, and I am thus in a Catch-22 situation.

