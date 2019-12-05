Mera wala weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Packing a punch

Actor Jim Sarbh's weekend looks packed with a little bit of everything, from a game to music, some quiet time and all the way to partying with friends to '80s dance music.

Eat: It's either crepes and eggs at Suzette in Bandra or dosa off a vendor across the street from my place, for breakfast. At other times I'll grab a mock meat bao at Fatty Bao or go for the specials at Leaping Windows.

Play: Friday night will be spent playing football between 8 pm and 9.30 pm. Following which I walk to a friend's place in Juhu (an hour-long walk) and we party the night away. Saturday mornings are for a picnic at Sanjay Gandhi National Park where my friend Sukriti Gupta packs a picnic basket of all things sustainable. If not, I may drive to Kamshet and hang out by the lake.

Party: It depends on what the party scene is this weekend. But I'm partial to house parties and like hip-hop (old and new) and '80s dance music. For drinks, I like sake but wish it was cheaper and easily available. I think I'll stick to sipping on gin.

Jim's picks

. Suzette Creperie & Cafe, Bandra West

. Fatty Bao, Bandra West

. Leaping Windows, Andheri West

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates