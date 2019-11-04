Mercedes-driving cricketer Deepak Jadhav's wait for pension is over

Former Mumbai first-class player Deepak Jadhav's two-year wait for his monthly pension from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) finally ended on Friday. Jadhav, currently a selector for the under-16 category, was waging a lone battle for the last couple of years for his rights. MCA's Apex Council, headed by Vijay Patil, at last sanctioned Jadhav's pension in their first meeting.

"I am absolutely delighted that the MCA has finally approved my pension. I was only fighting for my rights and nothing else. I am grateful to the Apex Council for paying heed to my plea," an elated Jadhav told mid-day.

Jadhav, 57, will now be eligible for Rs 10,000 monthly pension. He had applied for the pension as soon as he turned 55 on October 23 in 2017, but the MCA authorities refused to sanction it. Reason: He owned a Mercedes.

An MCA source revealed Jadhav's pension was held up because it is only for the needy cricketers while Jadhav is a successful businessman.



"He was told that he owns a Mercedes car, so there is no need to apply for pension as it was only for those in need. So, by that logic, there are much richer and successful cricketers in India, but the BCCI still pays them their pension," said a source privy to Jadhav's pension plea.

Former Mumbai all-rounder Deepak Jadhav (encircled) with the 1984-85 Ranji Trophy-winning team at Wankhede Stadium. Pic/mid-day archives

On one occasion Jadhav was also asked to submit his Income Tax returns. He didn't wish to dwell on the past now that his pension has been cleared.



Jadhav was part of the Mumbai team from 1982 to 1988 and played six first-class apart from eight List-A games. He has served two terms in the Mumbai senior selection committee — once as chairman and the other as an ordinary selection committee member.

He was also a part of a successful India U-19 team led by Ravi Shastri that toured England in 1981.

That team included future India players like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Gursharan Singh, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Maninder Singh, wicketkeeper Sadanand Viswanath and current India bowling coach Bharat Arun.

