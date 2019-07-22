Mercury soars up in United States

international

An oppressive heat wave stretching from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast had nearly 150 million people struggling to stay cool

Children cool off in Crown Fountain in downtown Chicago. Pic /AFP

Washington: Americans braced for a second – and equally scorching – day of dangerously hot weather Sunday, with daytime temperatures forecast to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) across a number of major US cities.

An oppressive heat wave stretching from the Midwestern plains to the Atlantic coast had nearly 150 million people struggling to stay cool amid stifling temperatures Saturday.

"The temperatures we're seeing in our city today and tomorrow could be the highest we've seen in years. Take it seriously," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

The heat was expected to continue through late Sunday as a high-pressure system off the Atlantic coast ushered in steamy, subtropical air.

Heat warnings have also been issued for parts of eastern Canada. In New York, de Blasio declared a heat emergency.

