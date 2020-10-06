Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: It's time for Amber and Guneet's 'Haldi ki Rasam'

Sony Entertainment Television's popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has won the audiences' hearts with its sweet and entertaining storyline and nuanced performances by the cast. Niya Sharma (Anjali Tatrari) who was on a mission to find a suitable bride for her father Amber Sharma (Varun Badola) finally found the right partner for him in Guneet Sikka (Shweta Tiwari). As Niya Sharma is the official wedding planner for #Amneet's wedding, she is leaving no stone unturned in making each ritual of the ceremony memorable.

After Roka, bachelorette party and sangeet celebrations, the bride and groom will celebrate 'Haldi ki Rasam'. Guneet, played by Shweta Tiwari, looks resplendent in a mango-yellow monotone sari. To accessorise the look, she has worn beautiful floral jewellery. On the other hand, Amber is dressed in a plain white kurta-pyjama.

The Haldi ki Rasam will involve applying haldi to the beautiful bride Guneet, who is all smiles and beaming with joy. After the Haldi ceremony, Guneet will also be seen performing the Kalira ritual on Niya, all of Niya's friends, as well as Jahnvi. Kalira ritual is usually performed by the bride, who places the kalira (dangling golden accessories attached to the bangles) on the heads of young girls, on whom if a part of the tassels fall, is said to be next in line to get married.

On Guneet's Haldi ceremony, Anjali Tatrari says, "Niya being the Wedding Planner is ensuring that every ritual is performed to perfection as part of Amneet's wedding ceremony. She wants to make Haldi ritual as fun as any other to just see Guneet happy. Guneet is looking gorgeous on her Haldi ki Rasam. And the audience will have just as much fun to see the Kalira ritual which Guneet will perform. Haldi ki Rasam is one of the most special occasions for a bride. While shooting for all the rituals, we really had a great time on the set."

