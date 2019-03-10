Mere Pyare Prime Minister receives a thumbs up from Milkha Singh and Sunil Gavaskar

bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming socially relevant drama film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is counting stars even before its release. At the special screening in Chandigarh, Milka Singh, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Kartik Murali and Kirron Kher showered their love on the film.

Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh shares a warm bond with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after working on the former's biopic together. Owing to the special friendship between the sports star and director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra held a special screening for the flying Sikh of India and his entire family.

Presenting an emotionally inclined story of a boy who struggles to make an appeal to the Prime Minister of India raising the issue of open defecation after his mother gets raped.

Actress Kirron Kher who was present at the special screening in Chandigarh loved the film and was left emotional by the end of it. The veteran sports personality was left speechless after the film as the emotions gripped him.

Ace cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also watched the film along with Kartik Murali and Sanjay Manjrekar. Unanimously the sportsmen were touched by the emotional appeal of the story while the social problem struck a chord with the audience.

Talking about the film, Sunil Gavaskar shared, "It's a very lovely film. Everyone has acted really well, especially the kid - Om. He has won my heart.The movie carries a great and important message about the necessity of having a toilet. We never realize the problems of people living in the slums and I really hope this film spreads the message across the nation. We already have toilets building up in the nation since quite years.. and I wish the same continues through the film's message for the sanity and safety of our citizens".

Milkha Singh shares "The film's idea is very emotional and touching.. Rakeysh Mehra is my favorite director and the way he depicts the storyline in a movie.. just like Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which went onto become blockbusters and loved by the audiences.. Same way I wish and hope people give the love and acceptance that Mere Pyare Prime Minister deserves."

Earlier, spiritual leader Sadhguru showered Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with praises after the director flew down to Coimbatore to organize a special screening for him.

Present by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen), Mere Pyare Prime Minister starring actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri, and Nachiket Purnapatre brings together power-packed performances. The musical trio joins hands for the music to the lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 15th March 2019.

