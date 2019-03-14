Mere Pyare Prime Minister: The film shows the unbreakable bond between mother and son

bollywood

The makers of Mere Pyare Prime Minister have released a new dialogue promo putting forth the most unbreakable bond

The recently released dialogue promo of Mere Pyare Prime Minister shows Kanhu expressing his love to his mother. He loves her so much so that he wants to marry her!

Sharing the video on social media, the makers said, "Kanhu loves his mom so much that he wants to marry her! #MerePyarePrimeMinister http://bit.ly/KanhuSargamDialoguePromo …

Recently the makers of Mere Pyare Prime Minister dropped a BTS video showcasing the fun moments of the filming during the title track. Earlier, Kanhu from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister took to his social media writing a note to the real-life Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The story revolves around a young boy's emotional plea to the Prime Minister of India, raising the issue of open defecation. Kanhu lives in the slums of Mumbai, and his life takes a serious turn after his mother gets raped due to the lack of sanitation facilities. At the core of the narrative is a heart-warming mother-son relationship.

The film was shot in real locations, and during the shoot, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra got a first-person account of the difficulties slum-dwellers face, especially when it comes to sanitation. In a bid to make a difference, the director took the initiative to build toilets in the area.

After watching the preview, the film has been appreciated by eminent personalities like Sadhguru, Milkha Singh and Sunil Gavaskar, among others. The movie stars Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sanjay Manjrekar, Niteesh Wadhwa, OM Kanojiya and Nachiket Purnapatre in pivotal roles. Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen) and PVR Cinemas present Mere Pyare Prime Minister releases on March 15, 2019.

