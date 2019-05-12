Merging universe of my films was big risk: Rohit Shetty

bollywood



Rohit Shetty has interwoven the world of "Singham", "Simmba" and his upcoming film "Sooryavanshi" - creating his own "cop universe" in Bollywood. But the filmmaker says the decision to merge together the popular films was not an easy one. "I can't claim that I am making India's superheroes. But we are creating our own universe and I am happy that people are loving it and they know about this universe," Rohit told IANS.

"When I started with 'Simmba', when we were scripting for the film and we thought about the universe getting merged, I was a bit scared. Whether people will (like it)... Suddenly they should not feel 'what is happening'," he added.

Apart from being laced with the star power of Ranveer Singh and the charm of Sara Ali Khan, "Simmba" was lauded for bringing the world of Rohit's franchises together effortlessly.

Whether it was putting the cast of his "Golmaal" together in the electrifying "Aankh maare" with a potential hint about another film in the franchise, or Ajay Devgn coming to the rescue of Simmba in his Singham avatar, or the introduction of Akshay as "Sooryavanshi" in the end -- "Simmba" entertained fans for its crossover action drama.

Rohit is happy that the risk paid off well. "I am happy that it was so-well received. It gave us the confidence and we had taken a bigger risk when we announced 'Sooryavanshi' and introduced the character in 'Simmba'.

"It was a big risk and I was scared and nervous about the first weekend reaction to 'Simmba'. In the first day only, it was so well-received. It gave us confidence and a responsibility that 'Okay, we can continue with this universe and expand it'."

Akshay's "Sooryavanshi" will take it forward. The film is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit.

"That is what 'Sooryavanshi' is all about. It is going to expand the universe... let's see what happens." At the moment, Rohit is elated to launch "Golmaal Jr.".

The channel Sonic, from the Nickelodeon franchise in association with Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez will bring back the world of "Golmaal" -- this time in a fun animated way. The series will go on air on May 13. "Golmaal Jr." recreates the chaos of the film by pitting two prank gangs against each other.

On the thought behind the series, Rohit said: "It started with 'Little Singham'. It was like an experiment whether the kids will like it or not... It did so well that it gave us confidence to make 'Golmaal' into an animated franchise.

"We knew that 'Golmaal' is bigger when animation is concerned because it has got so many characters...The show is hilarious and it will leave you with a feel good feeling."

What about the next chapter of "Golmaal" for the big screen? "It (the franchise) will keep going on... Till the time we all grow old," he said.

