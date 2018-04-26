Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence owed over USD 100K by Weinstein company

Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are both owed over USD 100,000 by the Weinstein Company



Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence are both owed over USD 100,000 by the Weinstein Company, according to new court documents. Partners at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's former company are currently in the middle of a bankruptcy battle, and it has now come to light that the two Oscar winners are owed money, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to papers obtained by a portal The Blast, the Weinstein Company accountants have filed statements detailing the amounts of money various creditors are owed, and Streep is owed almost USD 143,000, while Lawrence is owed over USD 102,000.

Last month, the company released a full list of creditors, which included names like John Legend, Jerry Seinfeld, Julianne Moore, Peter Jackson and Pierce Brosnan. Streep and Lawrence were both outspoken after Weinstein's lawyers mentioned them as part of his defence in a class action lawsuit, using positive remarks they had made about the producer.

Lawrence said: "Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit. This is what predators do, and it must stop."

She added: "While I was not victimised personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions." Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct, inappropriate behaviour and even rape by over 80 women, including many big name actresses.

