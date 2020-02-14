Messi is fine, comfortable with Barcelona: Lionel Scaloni

Leeds (UK): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni believes that star striker Lionel Messi is fine and comfortable at the defending La Liga champions Barcelona. "He's fine, he's comfortable, he will have to decide on his future but I think he's comfortable," Goal.com quoted Scaloni as saying.

Messi and his future have been the topics of discussion since the Barca superstar's public row with the director of football Eric Abidal. After Abidal suggested some players were not working hard enough prior to Ernesto Valverde's sacking in January, Messi snapped back via social media and it raised doubts over his future at Camp Nou.

"I see him [Messi] fine. The other day, against Real Betis, he was the best player in the field without scoring. He gave the assist and participated of every chance," Scaloni said. "I'm not worried at all. He's comfortable, he's comfortable at the national team and at Barcelona. Then what will come will come, I stay out of it," he added.

Argentina finished third at the 2019 Copa America but Scaloni's side have another chance to be crowned South American champions as co-hosts of this year's tournament alongside Colombia. Messi is still seeking his first senior title with Argentina, who were runners-up at the 2014 World Cup before losing in back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

