MeT warns of another spell of thunderstorm, squall

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm accompanied with squall (with wind speeds reaching 50-Â­70 kmph) and hail was very likely at isolated places in the country

Representational Picture

The IMD warned that another spell of thunderstorm accompanied by squall was expected to hit several parts of the country, including NCR-Delhi, on Tuesday, with the region witnessing a duststorm overnight.

Strong dust-laden winds on Monday fanned a fire that broke out in a parked ambulance due to burning mosquito coil, killing two people sleeping inside and injuring another critically, police said.

According to private forecaster Skymet, gradual extension of similar weather activities will take place on Tuesday night. "Thunderstorm, dust storm and lightning strikes are possible over Punjab and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh is also expected to be affected, where Agra and Mathura will be on the radar," it said.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 50-60 kmph and may reach up to 100 kmph in isolation pockets. The rough weather is expected to spread even more on Tuesday and will last longer. Skymet warned people to exercise caution and not expose themselves to inclement weather conditions. On May 2 night, over 100 people were killed during dust storm and lightning strikes that hit several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

