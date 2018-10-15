Search

#MeToo: Amrita Puri and Farhan Akhtar's exchange of words over Sajid Khan

Oct 15, 2018, 16:00 IST | The Hitlist Team

After Farhan Akhtar expressed shock on social media on learning about cousin Sajid Khan's behaviour, Aisha actor Amrita Puri wondered how the family was unaware of his predatory behaviour.

#MeToo: Amrita Puri and Farhan Akhtar's exchange of words over Sajid Khan
Amrita Puri

Farhan Akhtar may be busy shooting in London but he is keeping himself up-to-date about the #MeToo movement back home. After he expressed shock on social media on learning about cousin Sajid Khan's behaviour, Aisha (2010) and Kai Po Che! (2013) actor Amrita Puri wondered how the family was unaware of his predatory behaviour.

She tweeted, "It was fairly well known that he is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes (sic)."

An angry Farhan replied, "I resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behavior yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not (sic)."

Later, Amrita claimed she was unaware that Farhan was Sajid's cousin! She tweeted, "My tweet was not directed to you. Are you related? Pardon my ignorance. Also it's not fair to generalise as I did. My apologies. However, Sajid Khan's misconducts were fairly well known. I'm surprised that it's come as a shock. (sic)"

Almost after a year, the #MeToo movement upended Hollywood, it arrived in India recently with a number of women accusing men of sexual misconduct and harassment. The movement has taken the entertainment industry by storm with the likes of Tanushree Dutta, Sandhya Mridul and Vinta Nanda opening up about the harassment they suffered at the hands of men.

Also Read: Adhyayan Suman: When I shared my #MeToo story I was shamed

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

amrita purifarhan akhtarbollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Neha Dhupia flaunts her baby bump in style

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK