MeToo: Amrita Puri and Farhan Akhtar's exchange of words over Sajid Khan

After Farhan Akhtar expressed shock on social media on learning about cousin Sajid Khan's behaviour, Aisha actor Amrita Puri wondered how the family was unaware of his predatory behaviour.

Farhan Akhtar may be busy shooting in London but he is keeping himself up-to-date about the #MeToo movement back home. After he expressed shock on social media on learning about cousin Sajid Khan's behaviour, Aisha (2010) and Kai Po Che! (2013) actor Amrita Puri wondered how the family was unaware of his predatory behaviour.

She tweeted, "It was fairly well known that he is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes (sic)."

It was fairly well known that @SimplySajidK is a creep and is completely inappropriate as far as his conduct with women goes. I was warned to stay away from him if I ever came across him. I refuse to believe that it has come as a surprise to ppl from the industry or his family. — Amrita Puri (@_Amrita_Puri) October 12, 2018

An angry Farhan replied, "I resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behavior yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not (sic)."

I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not. @_Amrita_Puri https://t.co/MCLptZioWR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 13, 2018

Later, Amrita claimed she was unaware that Farhan was Sajid's cousin! She tweeted, "My tweet was not directed to you. Are you related? Pardon my ignorance. Also it's not fair to generalise as I did. My apologies. However, Sajid Khan's misconducts were fairly well known. I'm surprised that it's come as a shock. (sic)"

Almost after a year, the #MeToo movement upended Hollywood, it arrived in India recently with a number of women accusing men of sexual misconduct and harassment. The movement has taken the entertainment industry by storm with the likes of Tanushree Dutta, Sandhya Mridul and Vinta Nanda opening up about the harassment they suffered at the hands of men.

