MeToo: Chitrangda Singh shares horrendous experience while shooting Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

bollywood

Chitrangda Singh claimed that she was asked to wear an unbuttoned blouse and a petticoat, and lie on Nawaz with her legs spread apart

Chitrangda Singh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Chitrangda Singh remembers the trauma she had to undergo during the shoot of Kushan Nandy's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which had Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a co-star. Chitrangada has reportedly said that she was forced to do intimate scenes, which were unnecessary and also did not go with her character.

She claimed that she was asked to wear an unbuttoned blouse and a petticoat, and lie on Nawaz with her legs spread apart. Chitrangda refused to shoot for the scene and quit the film. The actor said Nawaz was also present at the time of the incident, but he preferred to stay mum. Chitrangda was replaced by Bidita Bag.

In an interaction with media at Elle Beauty Awards 2018 on Saturday, Chitrangda said: "That was my stand to walk out of the film. I shared my reasons with a media house when they called me to talk about it.

"I believe that nobody gave importance to that matter that time. But that doesn't matter, because now media is doing an amazing job. #MeToo movement shouldn't be just about copying the West. It should be concerned about our society."

Chitrangada Singh has also worked in film Inkaar, which was based on sexual harassment at the workplace.

Also Read: Chitrangada Singh: I Support Tanushree Dutta

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates