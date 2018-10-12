MeToo effect: Ekta Kapoor sacks Subhash Kapoor from web series The Verdict

bollywood

After Aamir Khan and Bhushan Kumar dropped Subhash Kapoor from Mogul, here's another blow for Jolly LLB director. TV czarina Ekta Kapoor sacked him from showrunner post of forthcoming ALTBalaji web series

Director Subhash Kapoor finds himself in the eye of the #MeToo storm. After Aamir Khan announced his exit from Mogul in light of the sexual abuse allegations levelled against Subhash by actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar too dropped the director from the project. Now, Ekta Kapoor has lent her support to the movement - she has apparently ousted Subhash as the showrunner of her forthcoming web series, The Verdict.



A source revealed, "After Ekta came on board as one of the core committee members of the Producers' Guild that aims to address the issue of sexual harassment at workplace, it was brought to her notice that Subhash has an ongoing case against him. Ekta immediately decided to remove him from the show." Director Shashwat Shah will manage the production in view of the latest development. "A new showrunner will be brought on board soon."

The source adds that it's a bold move on Ekta's part, especially since the show - based on the Nanavati case - is one of the biggest productions to come out of her stable. "Subhash was integral to the system, but she has decided to support the survivor. Till the criminal proceedings on Subhash continue, Balaji won't work with him."

Earlier, Kumar too announced Subhash's ouster from Mogul with a statement: "With the on-going proceedings against the director, everyone at T-Series has decided to not work with him." Ekta remained unavailable for comment.

