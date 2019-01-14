MeToo effect: Munnabhai 3 to put on hold till Rajkumar Hirani given clean chit?

bollywood

In wake of sexual assault allegations against Rajkumar Hirani, sources claim Fox Star have indicated comedy on hold till director given clean chit

Rajkumar Hirani

Even as sexual harassment allegations against Rajkumar Hirani surfaced yesterday, those in the know indicate that Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star India sprung into action as soon as the survivor accused the filmmaker, in an e-mail addressed to Sanju producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra in November.

Sources suggest that in light of the allegations, Fox Star India — though bound by a three-film deal with VVC Films — has conveyed to the latter it will bow out of the partnership if the studio continues to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani Films. This implies that Munna Bhai 3, which is currently in the pre-production stage, will be put on hold.

A source from Star India reveals, "In a meeting in late December, it was decided that Fox would pull the plug on Munna Bhai 3 if Hirani was found guilty. The studio stands in solidarity with the survivor. VVC Films too has taken the matter seriously, and dropped Hirani's name from the promotional material of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga."

Though rumours suggested that Star India was to set up an enquiry against Hirani, the company is not in a position to take action since the alleged incident extended beyond Sanju's release. "An ICC set up by VVC Films will investigate the matter. Munna Bhai 3, however, by default, is on hold till Hirani gets a clean chit."

