MeToo: Makers of Iulia Vantur's debut film suspend casting director Vicky Sidana

Vicky Sidana has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Kritika Sharma

Iulia Vantur

Makers of Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, which marks Iulia Vantur's debut venture, have suspended their association with casting director Vicky Sidana, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Kritika Sharma.

Sharma accused Sidana of trying to rape her in 2013. According to several reports, she has filed an official complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of Maharashtra. Studio 5 Elements, the studio behind Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, on Wednesday, issued a statement, saying they are distancing themselves from Sidana until a thorough investigation is carried out.

"Studio 5 Elements is committed to creating a safe, healthy and peaceful working environment for women. We strongly believe that anyone found guilty of misconduct should be punished. As a production house, we stand by the #MeToo movement and have decided not to work with any proven offenders. Our association with Vicky Sidana will remain held on abeyance until a thorough investigation," the statement added.

Vantur will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple in the film, which will be directed by Prem R Soni. In a previous interview with mid-day, she revealed she plays the role of a sexual abuse survivor in the offering.

