MeToo movement: Actor Alok Nath 'untraceable', say Oshiwara cops

Actor Alok Nath, who has been booked for raping screenwriter and director Vinta Nanda almost two decades ago, is 'untraceable', said a source at Oshiwara police station. There was no one at his house to accept the summons letter issued to him last week, the cops have said.

"His [Nath's] version is equally important in the case. Last week, we had issued summons to him so that the next level of investigation in the Vinta Nanda case can be initiated but he was not at home. We don't know where he is!" the source said.

Nath's counsel Ashok Saraogi told mid-day that Nath had gone out of town for some important work. "The summons was issued but was not served as Nath is not in Mumbai. He will return to the city this week and will definitely visit Oshiwara police station. He is in touch with me," said Saraogi, who added, "I have not read the contents of the summons."

Nanda, in October, had alleged that Nath, with whom she'd worked in the television serial Tara, had raped her. Following this, she had filed a police complaint and on November 21, Nath was booked for rape, but has denied the allegation and filed a case of defamation. Investigators are waiting to conduct medical tests on Nanda as per procedure. The possibility of Nath's arrest is entirely based on Nanda's medical report, her statement made in the FIR and the statement of Nath. "Nanda's allegation needs to be corroborated with the evidence and statement made her," said a senior police officer.

