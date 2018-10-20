MeToo: Riyas Komu out of Kochi Biennale after sexual harassment allegations

national

#MeToo allegation on Instagram leads to co-founder's exit from the foundation

Riyas Komu

Kochi Biennale co-founder has been asked to step down by the foundation after anonymous allegations appeared on Instagram that he had felt up and forcibly kissed a woman artist, following which he apologised on his Instagram page.

A statement released on Friday stated, "Though the foundation has received no formal complaint, we are collectively committed to ensuring zero tolerance to any harassment or misconduct, and have decided to constitute a committee to enquire into this matter. Riyas Komu has stepped down from all his management positions connected to the biennale till the matter is resolved. The Kochi Biennale Foundation is responsible for the safety and security of its community, and will take all measures to ensure this as we work together in making the biennale."

In his apology, Komu had said, "As an artist who is committed to social and political causes, I support the #MeToo movement... In response to an allegation raised against me on Instagram, I would like to state the following: I'm deeply upset that this incident has been understood and presented in this manner. However, as the person has expressed hurt, I would like here to offer my apologies and I am opening myself to the possibility of a conversation."

